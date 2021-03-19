Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured the newly finished M-30 Bridge on March 19. The new bridge cuts travel time from 45 minutes, to four.
"One of the hardest days of the last year was when this crisis happened. One of the best days was when I saw how this community rose to the challenge," Whitmer said.
The new bridge means even more than those minutes to Rachel and Matt Miner of Beaverton.
"They were on an island for a little while, for a number of months, because two bridges that connected them went out," Whitmer said.
“For the first two months, we had to literally put on mud boots and walk across the river to get to the house," Rachel Miner said.
Ten months and $4 million later, the Miner family said this bridge is the final step towards returning to normal.
Miner said it is their positive attitude that got their family through it.
"It could have been a lot worse. Whole houses were taken away. So even though our lower level was flooded, and we couldn’t get to our house besides walking. We were still thankful our house was there," Miner said.
"When our bridges are crumbling it is dangerous for the people who live around those bridges. It undermines our ability to draw investment into Michigan. It hurts our economy. For all of these reasons, a real comprehensive solution is critical," Whitmer said.
That comprehensive solution, she said, is her rebuilding Michigan plan and the $300 million proposal that would address crumbling bridges.
