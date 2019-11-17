Gretchen Whitmer is taking her first international trip as Governor to strengthen business ties with Israel.
She will travel between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Bethlehem from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.
By meeting with government, business, and non-profit leaders, the Governor hopes to build ties with startup and mobility companies to help the state compete for good-paying, high tech jobs.
“I’m proud to continue the decades long tradition of Michigan governors traveling to Israel to deepen our relationship,” Whitmer said. “Throughout this trip, I’ll have the opportunity to meet with leaders who share my dedication to solidifying Michigan as a leader in mobility, technology, and startups. I look forward to a number of productive conversations on how we can strengthen our ties with our partners overseas and help attract more businesses and jobs to Michigan.”
Whitmer will attend the Water Technology and Environmental Control Conference and meet with Israeli Minister of Energy Dr. Yuval Steinitz, the team of Start Up Nation Central, Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua, and more.
She’ll also stop by GM’s Advanced Technical Center, Ford Motor Company, the William Davidson Archaeological Park, and the Peres Center Authority for Peace and Innovation.
While in Bethlehem, she’ll meet with Vera Baboun, a representative of the Palestinian Authority and former mayor of Bethlehem, at the Church of the Nativity.
The Israeli government invited Gov. Whitmer along this trip, which will be hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit in coordination with the MEDC.
