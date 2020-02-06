Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a $61.9 billion proposal with a strong focus on healthcare, the environment and education.
“These represent major steps forward and the fundamentals that improve the quality of people’s lives in this state,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer discussed her plan to the media on Feb. 6.
“Combatting the harmful effects of climate change,” said Whitmer. “So we can build a stronger, more sustainable future for our kids for generations to come here in Michigan.”
Part of her proposed $61.9 billion budget includes $40 million in grants for local governments for planning and preventing problems associated with climate change like shoreline erosion, a major problem in Mid-Michigan.
“So local communities can combat issues caused by climate change like high water levels, some thing will be talking a lot about this year,” said Whitmer.
Her proposal also includes $40 million in grants to school districts to replace air and water filters, remove lead and asbestos and other upgrades.
$20 million would be dedicated to rapid response to environmental contamination, and $10 million would go toward helping farmers mitigate toxic algal blooms in the Great Lakes and impaired watersheds.
Governor Whitmer said she is hoping to get some bipartisan support with this new budget.
“These are issues that I remain committed to and always ready to work with anyone that wants to come to the table and solve problems,” said Whitmer.
