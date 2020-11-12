Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michigan residents to do their part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 12.
This is the worst week of COVID-19 the state has seen, Whitmer said.
While the state is not going into a shelter-in-place order as it had in the spring, Whitmer is urging residents to be smart.
"Just because you are allowed to do something, doesn't mean it's a smart thing to do," she said.
As the virus continues to spread across the state, more healthcare workers are getting sick outside of the hospital.
"It's important to do your part for our frontline workers. They have been risking their life day in and day out," Whitmer said.
Whitmer also said the COVID-19 patient count is expected to double in two weeks. She added there will be a PPE shortage if we continue at the rate we're going.
Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are encouraging residents to not gather for Thanksgiving.
"The more people we have in our homes, the hire the risk of catching or spreading this virus," Whitmer said.
She said families should make a plan and get creative this year, like host a Zoom call.
"We can give thanks and talk to our loved ones without putting one another in danger," Whitmer said.
The number of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive across the state is 10.8 percent, Khaldun said.
"We're now seeing more than 3,000 cases a day than we were a month ago," she said. "There is no area of the state that is spared."
The state is performing more than 45,000 diagnostic tests per day.
"To have more than 10 percent of those tests coming back positive is alarming and shows this virus is out of control," Khaldun said.
Khaldun also said hospitals are filling up quickly with 20 percent of ICU beds across the state filled with COVID-19 patients.
She also said we are at risk of seeing staffing shortages in hospitals as healthcare workers continue to get sick.
"I know people are tired of living like this, but we really have to double down," Khaldun said. "This pandemic will one day end and we need to prevent as many deaths as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.