Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to start distributing more than 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to schools and other priority groups, with another 100,000 scheduled to go out later this week to make sure there is rapid testing available amid the Omicron variant spike.
“Tests are critical keeping Michiganders safe and controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deliver hundreds of thousands of tests to Michiganders in schools, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and to our first responders and local health departments. I applaud their efforts, and I encourage Michiganders to get their vaccine and booster shots, which remain the best way to keep yourself and your family safe.”
“Antigen and over-the-counter tests allow Michiganders to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “MDHHS continues to work diligently to provide test kits to ensure access to tests for Michiganders as we know testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus. We strongly urge all Michiganders ages 5 and older to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus.”
The demand for COVID-19 tests have increased wither about 700,000 tests shipped in the first two weeks of 2022 and over one million scheduled to be distributed total in this month.
This is how the tests will be distributed to the following groups:
- Schools: 117,740
- Long Term Care facilities: 67,680
- Local health departments: 6,936
- Jails: 5,640
- Camps: 2,000
- Shelters: 1,320
- Seasonal Workers: 600
- Juvenile Justice facilities: 480
- First responders: 66
In November of 2021, MDHHS created the Mi Backpack Home Tests program to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests. About 175,000 tests have been provided by the program. The test kits are being provided to long-term care facilities, local health departments, shelters, psychiatric hospitals, schools, prisons, and other priority groups.
