Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill that would have lifted a state ban on using bait to hunt deer.
House Bill 2687 would have removed the baiting and feeding ban during the open season for deer or elk in the Lower Peninsula, and part of the Upper Peninsula.
The State Department of Natural Resources said baiting and feeding that concentrates animals beyond their normal movement patterns increases the likelihood of transferring disease.
“I remain fully committed to protecting Michigan’s wildlife, public health, and agriculture jobs,” said Whitmer. “This legislation would’ve increased the chance of spreading wildlife disease within wildlife populations and the beef and dairy industries, which are vital to Michigan’s economy. That’s not a risk we can afford to take. By vetoing this legislation, the authority to ban baiting and feeding will remain with the experts at the Natural Resources Commission, in accordance with the will of the overwhelming number of Michiganders who supported proposal G. Leaving the ban in place will allow the state to continue working to curb the spread of diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease.”
Republicans said the ban is driving hunters away, hurting efforts to control deer overpopulation.
