Gov. Gretchen Whitmer advocated for having a voting plan by showing hers.
On Sept 24, the day early voting started in Michigan, Whitmer went to her local clerk's office and voted.
She suggested using the Find Your Clerk site to find where you can go to vote early.
She also suggested applying for a ballot if you want to vote absentee and have it mailed to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.