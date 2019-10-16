Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will appeal a judge's decision to block enforcement of the state's new ban on flavored electronic cigarettes.
The Democrat issued a statement Tuesday calling the ruling "wrong" and saying it "sets a dangerous precedent" of a court second-guessing the expert judgment of public health officials.
Whitmer last month ordered the issuance of emergency rules after her chief medical executive found that youth vaping is a public health emergency.
Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled Tuesday that vaping shops that sued are likely to prevail on their contention that the rules are procedurally invalid.
Whitmer wants the Michigan Supreme Court to issue a "quick and final" ruling on the dispute.
