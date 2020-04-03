The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions to work from home, including government officials.
"We're working longer hours than we do in the office," said Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.
Muscott said that the pandemic has made her job even more difficult.
"You know, we're all communicating from our kitchens, our living rooms, our offices at home and it's jut a whole new concept on how to deliver service to our consituents," said Muscott.
As the city manager, Muscott oversees operations for all of the city's departments, but said public safety, wastewater and sanitation are the only ones deemed essential during this pandemic meaning all other services have been put on hold.
"Some things that we're not doing that people are really used to is maybe calling us to trim the trees that are in the outlawn, fill in some potholes, things in our parks," said Muscott.
That's a sentiment echoed by Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley.
"We still have to be able to pick up trash, that is an essential thing," said Rowley. "Picking up yard waste, that is not essential."
Rowley said during this pandemic, he's been answering calls from residents over what services are still necessary.
He said while they must conduct their township board meetings through social distancing or online, other meetings like the zoning board or planning commission have to be postponed.
"We have some regulations that are in place now that may be a little uncomfortable, may be inconvenient, but they are there for a reason," said Rowley. "And if we can follow these steps, we'll be back to normal as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.