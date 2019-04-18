U.S. prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Canadian man who was convicted of terrorism for nearly killing an airport police officer.
Amor Ftouhi is returning to federal court on Thursday, April 18.
He drove 1,000 miles from Montreal in 2017 and arrived at Bishop International Airport in Flint, where he repeatedly stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville.
Federal investigators say Ftouhi wanted to get Neville's gun and shoot people at the airport. But his lawyer says he wasn't attempting to create mass casualties. Joan Morgan says Ftouhi wanted to be killed so his family could collect life insurance and he could become a martyr.
