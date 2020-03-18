Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan National Guard.
"We remain always ready and always there," said Lt. Colonel Dawn Dancer said.
The guard was activated in the wake of the state's first coronavirus death.
"In this case, health and human services needed a little additional help," Dancer said.
Dancer says National Guard Troops assembled, packaged and brought medical supplies like gowns, gloves and protective masks to health facilities across Michigan Wednesday afternoon.
"A total of 45 sites," Dancer said.
We don't know which county health departments received the supplies.
"The Michigan National Guard has been involved with the COVID-19 response from a planning and coordination standpoint since the SEOC was stood up,” said Whitmer. "The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities and I am confident they are ready to support state and local agencies as this response continues.”
Dancer says the National Guard has been in constant contact with the state emergency operation center.
Their next step? Standing by should the governor call again.
"Basically, just stay up to date on what is happening so that if a call should call in for our help, we're ready to go," Dancer said.
According to the Military Times, the pandemic has prompted governors in more than 20 states to mobilize the army and air national guards.
