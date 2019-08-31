A Mid-Michigan woman has been named to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer announced that Beverly Walker-Griffea, president of Mott Community College will succeed Craig A. Hupy, whose term has expired.
Walker-Griffea will represent a resident of an area served by the Authority outside of the city of Detroit and the counties of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb.
Her term starts Sep. 2 and expires on Dec. 12, 2022.
“The Great Lakes Water Authority continues to work tirelessly to ensure that southeast Michigan is receiving the most reliable water and wastewater services,” Whitmer said. “Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea has wide-ranging expertise and is a well-known presence in her community. Her professional and personal achievements make her the most qualified choice to serve on the Great Lakes Water Authority.”
“Being chosen to represent Flint and Genesee County on the GLWA Board is truly an honor,” Walker-Griffea said. “It is important for our community to have a voice on this board and I am committed to ensuring we are heard.”
The appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
