Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new judge in Isabella County.
Sara Spencer-Noggle from Mount Pleasant has been named the newest judge of the 21st Circuit Court.
Spencer-Noggle was the first public defender in Isabella County and spent much of her career working indigent defense cases in her private practice.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and master’s in political science from Central Michigan University, then studied law at Michigan State University.
Spencer-Noggle was appointed to fill a partial term after Judge Paul Chamberlain stepped down July 31.
The term expires on January 1, 2021.
