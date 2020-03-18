Governor Whitmer announced on March 18 that the Michigan Army National Guard will assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in assembling and loading critical personal protective gear.
This gear includes gloves, gowns and face shields.
Once the supplies are packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.
"The Michigan National Guard has been involved with the COVID-19 response from a planning and coordination standpoint since the SEOC was stood up,” said Governor Whitmer. The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities and I am confident they are ready to support state and local agencies as this response continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.