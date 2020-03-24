As Michigan hospitals face potential shortages of personal protective equipment the Governor is asking for denotations of supplies.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking residents and businesses to donate the items most needed by hospitals.
“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said.
Items most needed at hospitals are:
- Gowns
- Ventilators
- Sanitizer (hand and wipes)
- Gloves
- Surgical masks
- N95-N100 masks
- No-touch thermometers
“Our clinicians are working tirelessly to care for those affected by this pandemic,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “They deserve to be able to do their jobs safely and these donations will help protect the health and safety of both providers and patients.”
