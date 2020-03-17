The Governor said she is working to find solutions for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked the Small Business Association to issue and Economic Injury Disaster declaration in Michigan.
If granted, the declaration would make loans of up to $2 million available to small businesses to help owners overcome temporary loss of revenue.
Earlier this month, Congress passed legislation that makes $1 billion available to the SBA to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits that have suffered substantial economic losses due to COVID-19.
While the government waits for the declaration to be granted, businesses looking to apply for a loan are encouraged to gather the required information.
You can find more information on the SBA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.