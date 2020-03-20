Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that there was a lot of talk Thursday on social media that created anxiety, and fear, and anger based on misinformation.
That included claims that Michigan was going to order martial law.
Whitmer wants to assure the people of Michigan that isn't true.
"I want to be very clear,” she said. “There's been a lot of mis-information and rumors floating around. I'm asking for funding for national guardsmen and guardswomen to help distribute food and supplies. I am not calling for martial law."
Whitmer went on to say despite the fact other state governors are ordering residents to shelter in place, that's not something she is planning to do at this moment.
"If and when we are in a position where we think that's an important next move, I will absolutely communicate that personally to the public. We are not there," Whitmer said.
One action Whitmer did take was issuing an executive order which temporarily bans evictions.
Tenants and mobile homeowners will be allowed to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic even if they can't stay current on their rent.
The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 17.
