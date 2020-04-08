As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce an extension to the stay-at-home order.
A press conference will be held Thursday afternoon and Whitmer will give more details.
The stay-at-home order was originally supposed to go through April 13.
On Wednesday, presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state surpassed 20,000.
