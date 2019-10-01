With the state’s 2020 budget signed, worries of a partial shutdown are over.
Although the worry is over, tensions between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Republic-led legislature are at an all-time high.
Before signing the budget on Friday, Sept. 27, Whitmer issued 147 line-item vetoes. The following Tuesday, she held a meeting of the State Administration Board to reallocate funding within departments. That action hasn’t been taken in Michigan since 1991.
Whitmer says lawmakers were attempting to misuse state dollars by using restricted funds in inappropriate ways.
“The budgets that were sent to me last week put people’s health and safety at risk,” Whitmer said. “So I had to use the powers of my office to clean them up.”
Whitmer said that cleanup meant taking the $59.9 billion budget, slashing nearly $1 billion, and transferring $625 million.
$780 million to the general fund, including $375 million to fix the roads and bridges were among the vetoes. Whitmer also vetoed money for the Pure Michigan tourism campaign.
Whitmer feels that one-time spending on the roads will not solve the problem.
“Thirty-nine miles in a state that has fifty-five thousand miles of poor roads, four bridges in a state that have over a thousand bridges in poor condition. It’s insulting, it’s deceptive, and it’s not serious which is the point,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer also vetoed $166 million in education funding with tuition grants and money for charter schools taking the biggest hits.
Whitmer said it all could have been avoided with better negotiations.
“People from Michigan rest assured, this is not the end of the conversation, it’s just the beginning,” Whitmer said.
State Speaker Lee Chatfield says republicans are happy to continue negotiating with the governor over road funding and other issues.
The following statement is from Michigan’s Republicans in regards to Whitmer’s comments on the budget changes:
“In a desperate attempt to get Republicans to submit to her highest in the nation 45-cent gas tax increase, Governor Whitmer is slashing funding for many of Michigan’s most vulnerable residents. Children, veterans, and the disabled should never be used as political pawns. In an effort spread the word about Governor Whitmer’s reckless abuse of the budget process, the Michigan Republican Party is happy to announce our new web video calling out Whitmer for what she truly is; A Pure Partisan.”
