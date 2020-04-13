Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed three executive orders Monday expanding orders from March.
The three executive orders are:
- Confirm that various places of public accommodation remain closed to the public for the time being and that restaurants must continue to limit service to carry-out and delivery orders;
- Maintain relief from weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles carrying essential supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and
- Continue to allow certain state administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.
The new order states public accommodation places such as restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and casinos remain closed until April 30.
The relaxed weight restrictions and administrative hearing rules will remain in effect until May 11.
