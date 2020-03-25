Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order easing a restriction on pharmacists.
The executive order allows pharmacists to give up to 60 days’ worth of emergency refills on prescriptions.
The order also allows pharmacists to give COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.
The order is to help Michigan residents get access to medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Residents who are limiting their time in public places and practicing social distancing shouldn’t have to fear running low on their prescription drugs during these trying times,” Whitmer said.
The order applies only to non-controlled substances.
Pharmacists also have the discretion to substitute therapeutically equivalent medications without prescriber approval if there are critical shortages.
“This Executive Order will ease a burden on seniors and families worried about maintaining a supply of medication for themselves or their children,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “We continue to urge Michiganders to practice social distancing if they are out in public and to wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
