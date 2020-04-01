Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday Declaring a State of Disaster and expanding the State of Emergency.
“Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis,” Whitmer said. “During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”
The executive order recognizes the expanded scope of economic, educational and civic disruption that COVID-19 has caused in the state.
Whitmer said it allows her administration to fully address the devastation.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is still climbing, and we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
The governor also sent letters to Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Sharkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield asking for a resolution to extend the state of emergency and disaster for 70 days from the date of the resolution.
In the letter, the governor stated, “To meet the steep, varied, and ongoing demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration must continue to use the full range of tools available to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our state and its residents. I welcome you and your colleagues’ continued partnership in fighting this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.