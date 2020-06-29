Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s senate and house leaders announced a bipartisan budget agreement.
Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the agreement includes adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget and allocation of Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars.
“COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on our state budget,” The agreement says. “In this time of crisis, it is our responsibility to come together and build a budget that reflects a bipartisan commitment to the things we value most as Michiganders. This agreement provides crucial funding for Michigan families, schools, and communities grappling with costs incurred as a result of the virus.”
Whitmer’s press release the agreement has “modest” reductions in funding for the current year.
It also provides CARES Act funding for Michigan schools and educators, universities and community colleges, and local governments to address the significant COVID 19 costs they’re facing.
"Our collective priority is a healthy state and a healthy economy. We are committed to working together to address the remaining shortfalls in next year’s budget and we are looking to our partners in Congress for support to help maintain the essential services relied upon by our families and small businesses.”
The agreement:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.