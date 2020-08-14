Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and and Michigan lawmakers announced an agreement Friday on the return to learning plan.
The plan allows districts to choose what's best for them, whether it's in-person, online or a hybrid of the two.
"Today, we reached a bipartisan deal that will give students, parents, educators, and support staff much needed support, flexibility, and certainty as we approach the new school year. They deserve peace of mind about what the next few months will hold in store, and this legislation will provide it," a joint, bipartisan statement said.
The plan requires school boards to re-certify the education choices at each monthly board meeting.
It also creates benchmark assessments so teachers and parents know where students might need additional help.
“Our local health departments are equipped with experts who know what’s best for the kids in each unique community across Michigan,” State Representative Pamela Hornberger said.
The agreements also approves for $583 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to be given to Michigan schools.
This includes:
- $350 per student across the board, ensuring schools have the resources they need to educate children.
- More than $50 million in hazard pay for educators who have been flexible and innovative in the face of unprecedented change.
- $18 million for safety measures and local benchmark assessments to ensure kids stay on track with learning.
