To limit the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she isn't just extending her stay at home order, but also the amount of distance between people at stores.
"Any large store must limit the number of people in the store at one time, to no more than four customers for every thousand square feet of customer floor space," she said.
And it's not just large establishments.
The governor is also ordering smaller stores to lessen their foot traffic to 25% of the occupancy limits and establish lines with markings for customers to stand at least six feet apart from one another.
"Big box stores will also have to close areas of the store that are dedicated to things like carpet or flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries or paint," Whitmer said.
All services that Governor Whitmer says are no longer essential during this pandemic.
And she says while these restrictions will be in place until the end of April, she's encouraging Michiganders to do their part too, by staying at home unless absolutely necessary.
"If you're not buying food, or medicine, or other essential items, you should not be going to the store," Whitmer said.
