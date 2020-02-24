"This is the first step moving in a positive direction for families inside the City of Flint."
Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he is all about improving healthcare in Flint.
He says Governor Gretchen Whitmer's visit Monday to Flint for her Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative is going to help a lot of people in the vehicle city.
"We’re going to start here with the test clinic,” Neeley said. “Using some of our partners in the faith-based community and also some of the resources that we have. Hamilton is one of our partners, First Trinity Church and the Tilmans are a part of it. We have a bouquet of people surrounding this effort. Is very serious issue about healthcare."
According to the state government, the infant mortality rate in Michigan is 38th in the nation.
44% of maternal deaths in Michigan are preventable, and black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
And black babies are more than twice as likely to die before their first birthday than white babies.
"The governor’s budget provides $37 million to the healthy moms, healthy babies programs," Neeley said.
Programs that support healthy pregnancies.
Whitmer and Neeley say this will help level racial disparities and give moms better healthcare.
"We’re going to be looking at some remedies and some problems we currently have we have a big health care disparity for black and brown families,” Neeley said. “Infant mortality. Maternal mortality. And we’re wrapping government around medical faith-based community to try to figure out how we can close the gap with this healthcare disparities. And ultimately have a better healthcare process overall for all residents of Michigan."
