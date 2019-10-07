Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in honor of Army Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards, who died while serving overseas.
Staff Sgt. Richards, from Grayling, was currently serving as a health care specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry at Fort Carson in Colorado.
Staff Sgt. Richards passed away on Wednesday, September 25 at the age of 32 years old while competing for an expert field medical badge at Camp Casey in Seoul, South Korea.
Richards is survived by his wife, Rachel, mom and stepdad, Michelle and Andrew, and his father and stepmom, Todd and Judy. He also is survived by nine siblings.
His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, in Grayling. More on that, and how his town welcomed their hero home, here.
