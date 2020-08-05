Gov. Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff on August 6 to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr.
Starr passed away after being struck by a drunk driver while on duty.
“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters. ”
Starr joined MSP in September of 2018.
He was 33. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
