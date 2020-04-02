Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff Friday in honor of a Michigan Air National Guardsman who lost a battle to cancer.
Technical Sergeant Nathan Denryter enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2002 and served two tours in Iraq and another two tours in Afghanistan.
Denryter will also receive a posthumous promotion to Master Sergeant.
He was a firefighter at Kenockee Township Fire Department and Dryden Township Fire Department.
He was also an elementary art teacher at Lapeer Community Schools.
Residents, businesses, schools, local governments and others are encouraged to put their flags at half-staff for Denryter.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should be returned to full staff Saturday.
