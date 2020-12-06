As we honor those who fought and those who died during the events at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago, flags in Michigan will be lowered to half-staff Monday.
“As President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, December 7 truly is ‘a day that will live in infamy,’” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We remember the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor, and honor the thousands of Americans who lost their lives during this tragic attack on our nation.”
Whitmer ordered both U.S. and Michigan flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff on Dec. 7.
She also encouraged everyone else in the state to lower their flags in honor of the service men and women.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags will return to full-staff on Tuesday.
