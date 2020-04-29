Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Wednesday to ensure equal access to health care.
Executive order 2020-64 requires health care providers to create protocols that ensure there’s no discrimination when demands for care exceed availability.
“Michigan has one of the finest health care systems in the country, and our medical professionals are performing heroically under trying circumstances,” Whitmer said. “But the unprecedented challenges posed by this pandemic have created a heightened need for clear, transparent protocols based on a common understanding of core values, including equitable access to care.”
The order requires health care facilities to:
- Develop patient care protocols for when demand exceeds availability of resources that prohibit discriminatory decision-making based on several factors. These protocols must be based on the best available medical evidence.
- Provide sign language interpreters if requested and provide interpreters with appropriate personal protective equipment.
- Coordinate and share information about availability of resources and ability to transfer patients with the state Department of Health and Human Services.
- Post protocols online and provide them upon request.
