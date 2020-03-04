Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase collaboration and innovation between Michigan and Finland.
Whitmer said it’s related to clean technology industries, as well as autonomous energy storage and battery technologies.
“Michigan is excited to work alongside Finland to identify sustainable growth opportunities in the automotive, maritime and sustainable forest bio-economy industries, mitigate climate change, and collaborate on opportunities to make mobility cleaner and safer,” Whitmer said. “This partnership continues to build Michigan’s longstanding, shared heritage with Finland and positions us to work together to create opportunities for safe, equitable and sustainable transportation options.”
The MOU signed by Whitmer and Lintila acknowledges a global approach to sharing research and knowledge to spur automotive advancements, especially within the electric vehicle sector.
Whitmer said as transportation options evolve, the state is committed to growing ties with mobility leaders across the glove and identifying new opportunities to collaborate.
Finland, rich in materials needed for electric battery manufacturing, will be a beneficial partner for developing sustainable and smart e-mobility solutions.
Areas for possible cooperation identified within the MOU include:
- Sharing information and experiences on policies and regulations;
- Sharing and developing best practices on creating market opportunities and demand for clean technologies;
- Facilitating the development of direct contacts and partnerships between relevant public and private sector actors, linking the innovation and business ecosystems of Finland and Michigan;
- Encouraging and promoting dialogue, networking and cooperation between companies and research organizations through visits, workshops, meetings and other activities;
- Encouraging the participation of researchers and company representatives in partnerships and joint projects in the framework of relevant national, regional, and global programs and experiment platforms.
“Both Finland and Michigan want to take the land in the transformation towards green economy,” Lintila said. “Finland and Michigan have a lot to benefit from sharing knowledge and creating business opportunities in the fields of clean technologies, smart mobility, and the battery industry, as well as sustainable bio-economy. It is important to Finland to have concrete collaboration at all levels with the United States, including with states.”
While in Michigan, Lintilä and the Finnish Delegation will also meet with leaders from General Motors and Ford and tour various mobility facilities, including the Piston Automotive Group, PlanetM Landing Zone, the University of Michigan’s Mcity and Battery Lab and the American Center for Mobility.
