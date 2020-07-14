Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Wednesday to address the state's response to COVID-19.
Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services Medical Director will be live with the latest on the state's efforts.
The press conference will be live at 3 p.m.
You can watch it on TV5 as well wnem.com and the WNEM Facebook page.
