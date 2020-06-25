Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order on June 25 allowing professional sports to return without a live audience.
The order follows the Major League Baseball’s announcement that a shortened 60-game season would begin July 24 with platers reporting for spring training by July 1.
Under the order, professional sports training and competitions can resume as long as the activities are conducted with a COVID-19 safety plan consistent with guidelines from the Department of Health and the DCD.
Participants must also maintain six feet distance from one another as much as they can during the sport.
“Good news, sports fans,” Governor Whitmer said. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe. We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
