An executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday restricts all non-essential veterinary procedures.
The order temporarily prohibits non-essential procedures starting March 31 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Vets are also being encouraged to practice telemedicine as much as possible.
While there’s no evidence animals can transmit COVID-19, the order is to ensure people are continuing social distancing, Whitmer said.
“If we want to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19, all Michiganders must do their part, stay in their homes, and stay six feet away from others when they’re outside,” Whitmer said.
"Non-essential procedures mean everything other than what is necessary to preserve the life of the pet, treat serious pain, euthanize, or treat or prevent the spread of an infectious disease.
