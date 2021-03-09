Unemployment claims peaked in mid-May of last year, reaching 3.1 million statewide. The state unemployment agency has been plagued with issues since the beginning of the pandemic whether it was fraud, glitches in an outdated system, or struggles to keep up with demand.
Many are still experiencing plenty of problems with the system a year later.
"99 percent of all claims have been filled and satisfied. That's not comforting to the one percent. It's still a large number and they are struggling," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer’s statistic about unemployment claims in Michigan have been met surprised Saginaw resident Derinda Culberson.
"Well I must be the one percent," Culberson said.
She's a single mother who is still waiting on the state to deliver her unemployment benefits.
"So, it's like my expenses are still here but the money is not there to meet them," Culberson said.
Attorney Cristine Wassermann, who specializes in unemployment benefits, is also surprised to hear what Whitmer had to say.
"That's a shocking number based on my experience and what I’m seeing," Wasserman said.
She represents about 100 people who say they were told they owe the state in the range of hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. This after her clients received benefits only to be ordered to pay it back.
"These people are freaking out,” she said.
Wasserman says in many cases this is a result of a clerical error that she can take care of if given the opportunity.
"I could resolve probably at least 75 percent of the issues that I’m having with the hundred or so people that I’m representing just if I could talk to somebody at unemployment. It's not allowed," Wasserman said.
As for Culberson, she doesn't owe the state money. She's hoping to get the money she needs to take some weight off her shoulders.
"I don't have to worry about my lights getting shut off or where my next car note payment is coming from until I get a job," she said.
Whitmer also said the state unemployment office has had to deal with historic demand and lack of funding. Moving forward she wants to see more money pumped into this agency.
"We've made great strides and I hope going forward people understand how important this agency is and that we value it and build it up and make sure it’s got the technology and the people. So that when Michiganders are struggling they've got an agency that can met their needs," Whitmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.