"It’s really important that we get this right," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer is just days away from making a final announcement on the future of this school year for students.
Will schools stay closed? Will they reopen? Well right now the governor wants to have a complete plan in order before going forward.
"It’s an incredibly intensive and important undertaking to fashion a plan that meets the needs of 1.5 million Michigan kids,” she said. “Our districts are very different across-the-state of Michigan. Some have unique challenges, and some have unique resources.”
As a mother to school-age children herself Whitmer says she understands the concerns many families are facing being away from the classroom.
She says the plan her administration is putting together will address things like learning loss and districts’ special needs to help their students advance.”
She adds that she understands that closures will have an impact of learning but for good reason.
"Just about every school in the nation is out of school, recognizing the serious threat of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “This novel virus, which there is no cure, no vaccine, that is highly contagious and deadly. And as our numbers continue to rise, it’s very serious. So, when I said we are going to close schools I knew it was the right thing to do to the health of our kids and that’s paramount.'
The future of the school systems in our state will be announced on Thursday according to the governor.
She adds that with everyone doing their part, Michigan will get through this pandemic.
"Most important, is that we recognize that the sacrifices we are making right now is all because of the virus,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.