Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two new bills into law that would protect Michigan residents from mail theft.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Whitmer signed Senate Bills 23 and 24 into law.
Senate Bill 23 mirrors the federal penalties of mail theft, making it a state penalty and allows the state to prosecute for these crimes. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.
Senate Bill 24 is tied to SB 23 and amends the sentencing guidelines, specifying the types of violations within the Code of Criminal Procedure. The bill was sponsored by Senator Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.