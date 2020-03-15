Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-8 on Sunday, March 15 to stop price gouging.
The order temporarily imposes enhanced restrictions on the excessive pricing of goods, materials, emergency supplies, and consumer food items.
Executive Order 2020-8 states that if a business or individual has acquired any product from a retailer, the business or individual must not resell that product in Michigan at a price that is more than the purchase price of the product.
Additionally, a business or individual must not offer for sale or sell any product in Michigan at a price that is more than 20 percent higher than what the business or individual offered or charged for that product as of March 9, 2020, unless the business or individual demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market.
The enhanced restrictions go into effect on Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m., and will remain in place until April 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
“We will continue to take every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” Whitmer said. “In these challenging times, we need to come together as Michiganders. This order will help protect consumers from price gouging. Additionally, I'm working jointly with the Attorney General to enforce these orders, to protect consumers, and to hold bad actors accountable. We will get through this together.”
To review executive order 2020-8, click here.
(2) comments
They*
I need to make sure they set up a phone number to report the price gouging. Most people wouldn't have any idea as to what part of the state they would make that report to.
