Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-12 on Monday, March 16 temporarily lifting weight restrictions.
Executive Order 2020-12 temporarily lifts weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles carrying essential supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Executive order goes into effect immediately and extends until Monday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Under the governor’s executive order, all state and local seasonal load restrictions are suspended for deliveries that meet immediate needs for medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19. Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants; food for the emergency restocking of stores; equipment, supplies, and people necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to the COVID-19 emergency. People designated by federal, state, or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes, and people necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the COVID-19 emergency.
“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve dealt with before, and we must do everything we can to ensure our communities have the resources they need to get through it as safely as possible,” Whitmer said. “This order will help us deliver the supplies people need to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect the most people we can. It’s crucial that during this time, we continue to work together to protect our families and loved ones. I will keep working with leaders across state government to put the best interest of Michiganders first.”
“These steps ensure that state, county, city and village road agencies are collaborating to be sure supplies vital to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts can be delivered quickly and efficiently,” said Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “We are going to get through this by working together and taking collective action for the greater good.”
Additionally, all state and local road agencies must work quickly to process permits that allow non-seasonal load restrictions to be exceeded for deliveries that meet immediate needs, according to Executive Order 2020-12.
Also, all state and local restrictions on noise and timing of loading and deliveries are suspended for loading and deliveries that meet immediate needs.
