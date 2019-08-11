On Monday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to inspect a crumbling bridge in Lansing.
The Governor will be at REO Town-Lansing to take a look at the bridge on Elm Street over the Red Cedar River.
While inspecting the bridge she will talk about her 2020 budget and making much needed repairs to the state’s crumbling infrastructure.
The bridge inspection is part of the governor’s informational tour to draw attention to what she calls a pressing need to make repairs to roads and bridges.
