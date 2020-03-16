Governor Whitmer is temporarily banning all group events over 50 people.
Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. groups over 50 people in indoor spaces won’t be allowed in the state. The order will stay in effect until April 5 at 5 p.m.
The only expectation on this restriction is healthcare facilities, workplaces not open to the public, the state legislature, mass transit, grocery stores and agricultural and construction work.
“The purpose of the Executive Order, and taking actions like these, is to limit close contact between individuals because of the specific way the virus spreads through respiratory droplets,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
The executive order was made to correspond with the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
