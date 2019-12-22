Flint water pipe
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says an update is expected at the start of 2020 regarding a criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis that was one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in U.S. history.

Whitmer said Tuesday that she trusts Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel "to do the right thing" in the city's water crisis probe.

Flint faced a health emergency after lead from old pipes leached into drinking water in 2014 and 2015.

It was due to a lack of corrosion-control treatment following a change in the water source while the financially strapped city was under state emergency management.

