Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave a press conference Wednesday evening to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor is asking residents to take a series of preventative actions to help slow the spread of the virus.
This includes, staying home if you have a chronic illness or are at risk of serious illness, avoid nonessential travel and staying home if you’re sick.
Whitmer is also asking businesses to support their employees who need to stay home.
The Department of Health and Human Services is asking everyone to avoid large gatherings of 100 or more people
While many universities have already started putting tele-learning into effect, Whitmer is suggesting more universities and schools consider it as well.
Governor Whitmer is again suggesting practicing good hygiene such as washing hands for 20 seconds, don’t touch your face, don’t shake hands and covering up when you cough.
Even if you’re healthy and symptom-free, Governor Whitmer said you can still be a carrier and can spread the virus to vulnerable people.
Chief Medical Executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they expect more cases to come up in Michigan and expect a public spread.
She’s asking everyone to take the pandemic seriously and help slow the spread in the state.
If you believe you have the coronavirus, you can go to any medical provider who can take a sample and send it to the state lab for testing.
According to Khaldun, the lab has been testing samples seven days a week for the last two weeks.
Jeff Donofrio, the director of Labor and Economic Opportunity is asking businesses to encourage employees to take sick time when it’s needed.
Employers are also being asked to make sick leave flexible including not requiring notes from doctors and allowing employees to use sick time to care for sick family members.
