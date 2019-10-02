A local sheriff is raising red flags about the state’s new budget.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used the line-item vetoes on dozens of appropriations.
One of the cuts was to a police program for patrols in rural areas.
“I think both parties, the governor and the legislature, should think public safety first,” Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said.
Skrent said that wasn’t the case when the governor signed off on a new budget that included more than 140 line-item vetoes.
Among those vetoes was $13 million for the Secondary Road Patrol Program. The program provides funding for deputies to keep an eye on rural areas.
“All the sheriffs in Michigan are scrambling trying to find out what is going to happen with those 120 positions throughout the state,” Skrent said.
Tuscola County has one deputy assigned to that position.
“He can devote the full attention to traffic safety, helping the public, motorists assists, backing up officers on complaints,” Skrent said.
Skrent said public safety is important and he is trying to wrap his head around why this happened.
“The money for that program comes from traffic tickets so the money is there already and its earmarked. So really I don’t see why that is even vetoed,” Skrent said.
The governor also vetoed the county jail reimbursement program, which has been in effect since 1989. The program was used to compensate the jail for holding inmates that should be in state prison.
“So we really need some answers. The county needs answers on that program also,” Skrent said.
Whitmer's office released the following response:
"The executive budget Governor Whitmer presented reflected the right priorities to protect families and public health. The budgets from the Republican legislature were fatally flawed. Governor Whitmer had to make tough decisions to make sure families have access to the critical services that they rely on every day.
While the budgets have been signed, there is still more work to do. It's important that differences are put aside and all parties get serious about mending some of the glaring holes that are in the budget that impact areas like public safety.
Line item vetoes can only fix so much - it will take Republicans and Democrats working together to get it done. Today the Governor announced that she is working with Senator Curtis Hertel on a supplemental package that will fund key priorities to protect education, public safety, and public health. If Republicans want to come back to the table to negotiate changes to the budget she signed, she is ready to talk."
