As COVID-19 continues to spread in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer answered questions surrounding the virus.
"There's a possibility that I will have to lengthen the stay home order, but precisely how long it is, and when that announcement will be made, I’m not prepared to say right now," Whitmer said
That's one of the biggest announcements by Whitmer during Friday night’s virtual town hall.
This comes after her declaration earlier Thursday to close all k-12 schools for the remainder of the school year.
She also announced districts must provide resources for students to continue their education remotely.
"Each district has different challenges and also different resources, and that's why it's so important that our local partners who are on the front line are helping design what the remainder of the school year looks like," Whitmer said.
And for those facing unemployment, Governor Whitmer says she is working to ease restrictions for applicants and to make the process faster.
"You can qualify for unemployment from the day you lost your job, we will no longer require all the onerous paperwork that once was, we've expanded how long you can be eligible," she said.
As for her stay at home order's impact on the economy? Whitmer says pulling the plug too soon could have devastating consequences.
"The worst thing that we can do for our economy is not take aggressive steps, and watch this play out over a longer course,” Whitmer said. “We're seeing in other nations that there's a second wave of COVID-19. That would be devastating if we think we've come out of the woods, we went back to life as normal, and found out we're right back in the same spot again."
