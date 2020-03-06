Governor Whitmer announced that the Michigan Medicaid Program will waive all copays and cost-sharing for testing and health care treatment related to the coronavirus.
A number of insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren and Meridian also announced they will fully cover the cost of medically-necessary coronavirus tests for members, according to the governor's office.
“So far we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, however we must take steps to ensure every Michigander has access to the care they need to combat the spread of this disease,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why the State of Michigan is stepping up by waiving fees for testing and treatment associated with coronavirus."
Symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath are associated with the disease.
Michigan currently has no known cases of coronavirus.
