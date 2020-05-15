Governor Whitmer announced the creation of the Return to Learning Advisory Council on May 15 in an executive order laying out a process to determine how school may be able to reopen in the fall.
The panel will be comprised of students, parents, frontline educators, administrators and public health officials will be tasked with providing the COVID-19 Task Force on Education with recommendations on how to safely return to the school in the fall.
The state will also partner with a national nonprofit organization called Opportunity Labs to bring national expertise to this project.
“It’s critical we bring together experts in health care and education, as well as students, educators, and families to think about how and if it’s possible to safely return to in-person learning in the fall and how to ensure the more than 1.5 million K-12 students across Michigan get the education they need and deserve,” Governor Whitmer said. “This panel will use a data-informed and science-based approach with input from epidemiologists to determine if, when, and how students can return to school this fall and what that will look like.”
The governor closed school buildings on March 16 and announced on April 30 that school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
The Return to School Advisory Council will gather critical stakeholder feedback to generate a roadmap for reopening. Key issues the state has identified for schools to consider opening include:
- Performing outreach to ensure the voices of stakeholders are included in the discussion of implementing the 2020-2021 school year in these challenging and uncharted circumstances.
- Ensuring experts in public health and epidemiology are informing the discussion of safety returning to school.
- Recommending actions to remove statutory/administrative barriers to delivering education before we are at Phase 6 of the MI Safe Start Plan.
- Recommending actions to develop and improve systems for remedial support for students who experienced learning loss during the spring and summer.
“I want to thank all of the parents who have been burning the candle at both ends these last few months trying to help their kids stay on track with their schoolwork while juggling their other responsibilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I know it hasn’t been easy,” Governor Whitmer said. “My hope is that by organizing a formal process informed by public health experts, we can give school districts much-needed direction heading into the 2020-2021 school year.”
The panel will be made up of more than 20 members representing K-12 administrators and educators, health experts and community stakeholders.
If you are interested in serving on the panel, you can go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.