Governor Whitmer announced new leadership positions in the state government on March 4.
Chief Strategist Mark A. Burton will serve as the CEO of MEDC following the retirement of Jeff Mason. Mason has served as CEO since 2017 and will assist with the transition.
At a meeting in Detroit, the MEDC Corporation Board announced a nationwide search to select a permanent CEO to helm Michigan’s lead agency for business, jobs, tourism, and more. The search will be conducted over the next few months.
Tricia L. Foster, who currently serves as Director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, will serve in a new position as the Chief Operating Officer starting April 1.
Foster will manage cabinet affairs and administrative functions within the executive office.
Governor Whitmer appointed Brom Stibitz to serve as the state’s Chief Information Officer, working within DTMB. In this new role, Stibitz will manage all aspects of cybersecurity and information technology across state government.
