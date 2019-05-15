Governor Gretchen Whitmer has approved $26 million in grants for recreation projects across the state.
She signed a bill sponsored by State Representative Phil Green, which provides funding for 64 projects recommended by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board.
“Creating more avenues for people to connect with Michigan’s beautiful outdoor spaces encompasses what Pure Michigan means. Investing in Michigan’s beautiful outdoor spaces can help economic growth while providing a physical and mental health boost to Michiganders,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund support is critical to opening up more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.”
This year the board recommended $18.6 million in acquisition grants and nearly $7.4 million in recreation development grants.
Projects approved in Mid-Michigan include:
- Genesee County
- $1,511,000 for Flint Township to acquire the former Pirate's Park property for development as a public outdoor recreation area.
- $892,000 to develop portions of the Iron Belle Trail, along with several adjacent parks.
- $300,000 to develop 2.1 miles of Linden, Argentine Township, Fenton and Fenton Township regional trail system (LAFF)
- $283,000 to develop Mundy Township's Hill Road Recreational Park.
- Huron County
- $49,000 for Harbor Beach to acquire property adjacent to Lincoln Park, allowing more public access to Lake Huron.
- Iosco County
- $175,300 for Tawas City to acquire property adjacent to Shoreline Park, providing additional public access to Lake Huron.
- Saginaw County
- $600,000 to connect segments of the Great Lakes Bay Regional Trail in Kochville Township and Tittabawassee Township.
“I am proud that this legislation authorizing Trust Fund grants enjoyed such strong, bipartisan support throughout the Legislature,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “This action sends the message that Michigan places a high value on quality, outdoor recreation opportunities, and that we’re committed to protecting our beautiful, natural spaces for everyone’s use and enjoyment.”
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is a restricted fund that was established in 1976 to provide funding for public acquisition of land for resource protection and outdoor recreation, as well as for public outdoor recreation development projects.
It is funded through interest earned on funds derived from the development of publicly owned minerals, primarily oil and gas, and can only be used for public outdoor recreation.
Over the past 40 years, the Trust Fund has granted more than $1 billion to local units of government and the DNR to develop and improve public outdoor recreation opportunities in Michigan.
More information about the approved projects are available at Michigan.gov/MNRTF
